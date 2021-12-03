Breaking: Clemson QB enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson backup QB Taisun Phommachanh has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

Phommachanh played in six games this season, passing for 131 yards with one TD and 69 rushing yards and another score.

Phommachanh entered 2021 having completed 11-of-29 passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

He was classified as a redshirt sophomore this season.

Phommachanh was a 4-star prospect out of Avon Old Farms (CT).

Phommachanh's departure leaves Clemson with one original scholarship QB available for the bowl game in sophomore DJ Uiagalelei. Five-star QB Cade Klubnik is set to enroll early for spring football and walk-on Hunter Helms is expected to go on scholarship as well, with QB/WR Will Taylor still recovering from a torn ACL.