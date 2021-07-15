Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking

TigerNet Staff by

A dropoff in the post- Trevor Lawrence era? Don't count on it, college football.

Pro Football Focus released its 2021 offense rankings and Clemson checked in at No. 3 overall, trailing only Oklahoma and Ohio State.

"Clemson already got a taste of what its offense will look like post-Trevor Lawrence," PFF's Anthony Treash writes, "as 2020 top-10 recruit D.J. Uiagalelei started against Boston College and Notre Dame last year. And the returns were extremely promising.

"Showing off an absolute rocket for an arm and throwing lasers left and right, Uiagalelei earned an 83.6 passing grade with five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. Those two games ended up among the Tigers' three most efficient passing offenses of the season."

Opener-opponent Georgia is No. 5 on the list, and within the ACC, Miami (8) and UNC (9) also made the top-10 cut.

In individual unit rankings, PFF rates Clemson with the top receiver, offensive line, defensive line and secondary group in the ACC, with the No. 3 QB position (No. 8 nationally) and the No. 4 running back group.