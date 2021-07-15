Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
by - Thursday, July 15, 2021, 1:13 PM
Uiagalelei showed what he could do in command of the offense last year (ACC photo).
Uiagalelei showed what he could do in command of the offense last year (ACC photo).

A dropoff in the post- Trevor Lawrence era? Don't count on it, college football.

Pro Football Focus released its 2021 offense rankings and Clemson checked in at No. 3 overall, trailing only Oklahoma and Ohio State.

"Clemson already got a taste of what its offense will look like post-Trevor Lawrence," PFF's Anthony Treash writes, "as 2020 top-10 recruit D.J. Uiagalelei started against Boston College and Notre Dame last year. And the returns were extremely promising.

"Showing off an absolute rocket for an arm and throwing lasers left and right, Uiagalelei earned an 83.6 passing grade with five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. Those two games ended up among the Tigers' three most efficient passing offenses of the season."

Opener-opponent Georgia is No. 5 on the list, and within the ACC, Miami (8) and UNC (9) also made the top-10 cut.

In individual unit rankings, PFF rates Clemson with the top receiver, offensive line, defensive line and secondary group in the ACC, with the No. 3 QB position (No. 8 nationally) and the No. 4 running back group.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest