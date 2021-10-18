Clemson-Pittsburgh depth charts released
by - 2021 Oct 18, Mon 17:46
Clemson heads to Pitt for a crucial conference game this weekend.
Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) heads to No. 23 Pittsburgh as an underdog for the first time in the regular season since 2016 (Louisville, 1-point) -- and by three points or more (3.5) in the regular season for the first time since 2014 (at Florida State, 9.5).

Dabo Swinney's Tigers have won the ACC six seasons in a row and the path to another ACC Championship could very well go through the Panthers (5-1, 2-0), who could either severely damage Clemson's Atlantic Division hopes Saturday or meet again in Charlotte come December.

Pittsburgh matches top-10 rated units on offense (No. 7) and defense (No. 4) according to ESPN's FPI against a top-10 Tiger defense (7) and a Clemson offense barely in the double-digits (88th).

Clemson's offensive depth chart marks the same uncertainty as last week on the offensive line, but with Hunter Rayburn out this week (COVID-19 protocol), with co-starters listed at left guard (Paul Tchio or Marcus Tate), center (Matt Bockhorst or Mason Trotter) and right guard (Will Putnam or Bockhorst).

On defense, the safety group reflects backup Joseph Charleston going into the transfer portal.

The Panthers feature a veteran group on offense led by prolific senior QB Kenny Pickett, with upperclassmen starters also all along the O-line, tight end and two wide receiver spots. On defense, they are all upperclassmen starters at linebacker and all but one position each on the D-line and secondary.


