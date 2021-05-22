Clemson paces record ACC revenue distribution
by - Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11:00 AM
Clemson made $37 million from the ACC in the last fiscal year. (ACC photo)
The ACC’s tax records show a record revenue distribution to schools in the last recorded fiscal year, which covered through June 2020.

Per reports, the ACC made $497.2 million for the 2019-20 financial year, which was the first one with the ACC Network on the books. The gross total was $42 million over the previous year. Per ESPN, bowl revenue totaled $124.9 million. The league then doled out an average of just over $32 million per school to its 14 full-time members.

Clemson received the highest payout at around $37 million. That figure at least matched the low end of distribution for the third-highest conference distribution in the Big 12, which also gave out over $40 million to its highest-grossing members in that fiscal year.

The Big Ten averaged a $54 million distribution to schools to lead the Power 5. The SEC ranked second there with around $45 million per school, which also recently supplemented an extra $23 million per school for COVID-19 recovery relief.

