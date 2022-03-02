Breaking: Clemson OL to miss most of 2022 season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Wednesday previewing spring practice.

During his availability, Swinney shared that offensive lineman Mason Trotter will "probably going to be out most of the season" with a non-injury situation and said that it was nothing that he is mad at or a legal issue.

Trotter will have two seasons left of eligibility after this year.

With Clemson having a shortage of players that play center with Hunter Rayburn's injury retirement from football and Trotter's situation, Swinney said that they will be 'actively' looking for a player in the portal before May if its the right fit for his team.

Swinney added that Will Putnam will move over to first-team center to start spring practice. Trent Howard and Ryan Linthicum will also battle for playing time with Putnam.