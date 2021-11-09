Clemson OL enters transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 12:17 PM
Tchio has entered the portal (Photo courtesy: Clemson Football Twitter)
Tchio has entered the portal (Photo courtesy: Clemson Football Twitter)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference on Tuesday and shared the latest with his Tigers as sophomore offensive guard Paul Tchio was entering the transfer portal.

"Paul Tchio has left the team," Swinney said. "He has entered the portal."

Swinney wished him well on his collegiate journey.

"We appreciate his contributions, and we wish him well in what he does next."

Swinney was asked if Tcho leaving midseason surprised him.

"Nothing catches me off-guard in 2021," he said. "Nothing surprises me. Absolutely nothing. Absolutely zero in the world we're in."

This is the fourth Clemson player (RB Mikey Dukes, RB Lyn-J Dixon, S Josepth Charleston, and now Tchio) to leave midseason via the transfer portal.

Tchio entered the 2021 season playing 80 career snaps over nine games. He was a four-star recruit by all the major recruiting services in high school.

Swinney said that Ryan Linthicum and Tristan Leigh will move up to provide depth and likely still have the opportunity to redshirt.

In other roster news, Swinney said that receiver Joseph Ngata is the only player "definitely out" against UConn.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson RB suffers season-ending injury
Former Clemson RB suffers season-ending injury
UConn hires their next football head coach before Clemson game
UConn hires their next football head coach before Clemson game
Clemson Basketball signs three to 2022-23 class
Clemson Basketball signs three to 2022-23 class
WATCH: Players react to big plays from Clemson win over Louisville
WATCH: Players react to big plays from Clemson win over Louisville
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 135) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 tigerchan1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 powerman®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 KAllen
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 slwcu79
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Tiger_Tillman
spacer Tigergirl was answering a post about Bama & UGA***
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 KAllen
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 westerntigerfan
spacer Yep now we can have 11 walk ons on scholarship
 Tiger77inSBurg
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 twentytwofifteen
spacer I'm beyond hating the transfer portal....
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: I'm beyond hating the transfer portal....
 Rswanson
spacer Re: I'm beyond hating the transfer portal....
 TigerTown
spacer Why you ask??
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: I'm beyond hating the transfer portal....
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Sport imitating life, is all it is...***
 Knuck®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Connelly
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Tsali
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Tsali
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Creektiger1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Creektiger1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 partsunknown
spacer This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 wesdg007
spacer why couldn't the #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 CUinDE
spacer Re: why couldn't the #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 secgrowa
spacer Re: why couldn't the #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 slwcu79
spacer Re: why couldn't the #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 wesdg007
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 74TIGER
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 ClemfanWV
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 tigerfankenb
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 rhettfla
spacer Re: This 4-star, #3 OG in class of 2020.....
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 tigermat
spacer The transfer portal continues to be a one-way street out of Clemson.
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Re: The transfer portal continues to be a one-way street out of Clemson.
 Clemsader
spacer Re: The transfer portal continues to be a one-way street out of Clemson.
 CuTiger803
spacer Do you always use strawman arguments?
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Re: The transfer portal continues to be a one-way street out of Clemson.
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Moosehead
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 TigerLinks®
spacer ROSTER MANAGEMENT.....
 JREwing®
spacer Re: ROSTER MANAGEMENT.....
 e2themfd
spacer Re: ROSTER MANAGEMENT.....
 DeafOrangutan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 bigREDD
spacer He never got to play***
 CM Shack
spacer We are running out of walk-ons to give scholarships to
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: We are running out of walk-ons to give scholarships to
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: We are running out of walk-ons to give scholarships to
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Yep... just learned there will be another Swinney coming
 Knuck®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 metro
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 metro
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 FastChad
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 bigREDD
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 bulabugs6
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 DeafOrangutan
spacer The sky is not falling but dang!
 lovingit®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 RaceCityTiger1977®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 bigREDD
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Ughhh! This one hurts!
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Subs got NO playing time against Cards, hire McClain!
 tigeron®
spacer Re: Subs got NO playing time against Cards, hire McClain!
 bigREDD
spacer Re: Subs got NO playing time against Cards, hire McClain!
 secgrowa
spacer Re: Subs got NO playing time against Cards, hire McClain!
 bigREDD
spacer McClain has a inspiring personality and was an outstanding
 tigeron®
spacer Re: McClain has a inspiring personality and was an outstanding
 bigREDD
spacer So yeah maybe don't list a kid as a co-starter
 Stuppyhead®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 firebarker
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Al_Bundy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 speedracer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Thedeathvalley
spacer All I had to read was the subject line to know this is bad…
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: All I had to read was the subject line to know this is bad…
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: All I had to read was the subject line to know this is bad…
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Read the title of the article is all he's saying
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: All I had to read was the subject line to know this is bad…
 Clemsader
spacer Hey hand wringers
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer I’m not proud of this…
 Francis Marion®
spacer I’m not proud
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: I’m not proud
 Thedeathvalley
spacer I'm ALMOST to the point of NOT reading a post if that poster
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: I'm ALMOST to the point of NOT reading a post if that poster
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Re: I’m not proud of this…
 bigREDD
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 atlcutigers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Thedeathvalley
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 secgrowa
spacer I think..
 lightbulbbill
spacer Re: I think..
 Thedeathvalley
spacer Re: I think..
 Thedeathvalley
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Playdough
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 85tiger2012®
spacer My opinion - with no inside info
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 GSCtiger®
spacer If Dabo doesn't have the cajones to replace Elliot and Cald-
 huskarl
spacer we have so much O line depth . .
 PetesPonies
spacer Re: we have so much O line depth . .
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 outlaw1081
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson OL enters transfer portal
 ComeonMan
spacer Maybe don’t use 7+ Scholarships on Walk-Ons Every Year
 JF43
spacer Maybe don’t use 7+ Scholarships on Walk-Ons Every Year
 JF43
Read all 135 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest