Clemson offers elite 2023 linebacker

by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:14 AM
The offers keep rolling in for 2023 recruits for Clemson.

4-star 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson from Tallahassee, FL announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday via his social media account.

"After a great talk with @CoachVenables, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted.

Wilson is rated the No. 10 overall linebacker in the nation on 247 Sports.

Reportedly, some of his measurables include a 315-pound bench press, a squat of 435 pounds, 4.37-second shuttle, a 100-meter dash of 11.19 seconds, a 400-meter dash of 50.6 seconds, and a 4.58 40-yard dash.

He has good bloodlines as his father (Robert) played in the NFL in the early 2000s.

