Clemson-NC State Vegas odds released

by - Sunday, September 19, 2021, 2:26 PM
The line in No. 9 Clemson's trip to NC State (3:30 p.m. Saturday/ESPN) reflects the recent struggles.

Clemson (2-1) is a 12-point favorite over the Wolfpack (2-1) -- just a week after being a four-touchdown favorite against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

The Tigers escaped with a 14-8 win on Saturday in a game that was delayed by almost two hours midway through for lightning warnings.

NC State recovered from a loss at Mississippi State with a 45-7 victory over Furman last week.

The Tigers and Wolfpack saw their series interrupted that had gone continuously since 1971 after the ACC schedules were shuffled last season. Clemson beat NC State 55-10 in Raleigh in 2019.

