Clemson-NC State depth charts released
by - Monday, September 20, 2021, 4:45 PM
Shipley may run out there first now after his strong game against Georgia Tech.
Shipley may run out there first now after his strong game against Georgia Tech.

This story was originally published Monday before the news of Tyler Davis being out and Lyn-J Dixon transferring. Clemson updated its depth chart after the news broke Monday evening and the newer version was placed in the story on Tuesday.

No. 9-ranked Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) heads to NC State (2-1, 0-0) this weekend for its first ACC road game this season (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

The Tigers released a depth chart on Monday that didn't feature any significant changes from the week before, while NC State features a true depth chart instead of what Georgia Tech does.

One spot that may feature a different starter on gameday could be running back, where sophomore Kobe Pace and freshman Will Shipley are listed as co-starters. Pace received the start this past Saturday and tallied more receiving yards (17) than rushing yards (seven carries for 13 yards), while Shipley posted a season-high 21 rushes for 88 yards with two touchdowns.

See how the teams line up below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest