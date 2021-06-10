Clemson named among ESPN's top projected future teams

Clemson's recent success and recruiting certainly has it positioned well going forward, but where do they fall in college football big picture in the near future?

ESPN put together a formula for a "Way Way Too Early" ranking of sorts ($), projecting the best teams over the next three seasons.

Alabama tops the list with top-4 future rankings at QB (4) and offense as a whole (2), as well as defense (3). Clemson is next up with top-3 rankings with QB (2), offense (3) and defense (1).

"Clemson is the clear choice to follow Alabama," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg writes. "The Tigers actually outperformed the Tide on the unit lists, but there's a bit of concern after two blowout CFP losses and the departure of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Still, Clemson is positioned very well with its roster and recruiting, and ACC titles and CFP appearances are the standard under coach Dabo Swinney."

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia round out the top-5.

UNC is the next best out of the ACC (11) and Miami also has a top-25 ranking (19).

Clemson has averaged a top-5 finish in the 247Sports Composite team rankings (4) over the last two classes, with individual site rankings as high as No. 1 (ESPN in 2020). With four commitments currently, the Tigers' 2022 class is ranked 30th in total points but third-best in average rating per commit.