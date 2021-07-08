Clemson moves up in updated ESPN FPI rankings

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

ESPN and its Football Power Index said "my bad" Thursday on some data errors that resulted in what it deemed a faulty preseason projection this spring.

With the changes, Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up a spot to No. 2 overall behind Alabama, followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia.

Clemson is given the best shot to make the College Football Playoff (73%) and therefore the best chance to win it all (28%), slightly edging Alabama (27%). Oklahoma (66%) and Ohio State (59%) also have a significant edge on the next best shots to make the CFP, in Georgia (25%) and Notre Dame (23%).

"Clemson has a significantly easier schedule -- the 51st-most difficult in the FBS, well below the Crimson Tide's 7th-ranked SOS," ESPN's Seth Walder said. "In the stalwart SEC, Alabama has just a 50% chance to win the conference title while Clemson has an 80% chance to take home the ACC crown. Clemson holds the edge in chance to reach the playoff: 78% to 72%.

"Either way you look at it -- by rank or championship chance -- it's very close. But even in a season when each graduated a first-round draft pick quarterback, the rest of college football is still looking up at Alabama and Clemson."

The next-best team on Clemson's schedule checks in at No. 32 with the trip to Pittsburgh. NC State (41), Louisville (43), Florida State (44) and Boston College (50) are also in the top-50.

The other non-conference FBS foes are 65th (South Carolina) and 127th (UConn).