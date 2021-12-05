|
Clemson moves up in final Playoff poll
|Sunday, December 5, 2021, 2:49 PM-
Clemson found out its final Playoff ranking on Sunday.
The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 19 this week after championship Saturday.
The Tigers finished the season by winning five games in a row for a 9-3 record.
ACC champ Pitt paced the ACC at No. 12.
Playoff rankings - 12/5
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Georgia
4. Cincinnati
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Baylor
8. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma State
10. Michigan State
11. Utah
12. Pitt
13. BYU
14. Oregon
15. Iowa
16. Oklahoma
17. Wake Forest
18. NC State
19. Clemson
20. Houston
21. Arkansas
22. Kentucky
23. Louisiana
24. San Diego State
25. Texas A&M
Tags: Clemson Football