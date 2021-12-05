Clemson moves up in final Playoff poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson found out its final Playoff ranking on Sunday.

The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 19 this week after championship Saturday.

The Tigers finished the season by winning five games in a row for a 9-3 record.

ACC champ Pitt paced the ACC at No. 12.

Playoff rankings - 12/5

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Baylor

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Michigan State

11. Utah

12. Pitt

13. BYU

14. Oregon

15. Iowa

16. Oklahoma

17. Wake Forest

18. NC State

19. Clemson

20. Houston

21. Arkansas

22. Kentucky

23. Louisiana

24. San Diego State

25. Texas A&M