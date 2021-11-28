Clemson moves up in ESPN top-25 rankings
Clemson should be present in all rankings Sunday.

Clemson moved up three spots in ESPN's college football rankings this week after a dominating rivalry win Saturday night.

The Tigers are up to No. 20 after the 30-0 beatdown of the Gamecocks.

"Dabo Swinney's team secured its fifth consecutive victory Saturday night against South Carolina in Columbia, 30-0," ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr. said. "Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei finished with 99 yards passing and an interception, while running back Will Shipley had 128 yards on the ground and a touchdown."

The Tigers are projected to rejoin the Associated Press top-25 at No. 23 by CBS Sports, where Clemson hasn't made an apperance since week five of the polls.

The new top-4 is Georgia then Michigan, Cincinnati and Alabama.

Pittsburgh (13) paces the conference, followed by Wake Forest (16) and NC State rounds out the ACC reps (21).

