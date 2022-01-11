Clemson moves up but falls short of top-15 finish in Coaches Poll

Clemson finished just outside of the top-15 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Moving up six spots, a No. 16 finish broke a nine-year run inside the top-15 for Clemson. Only Alabama had a longer active run of top-15 finishes (14 now).

The Tigers won six games in a row this season to notch double-digit victories for an 11th-consecutive campaign, capping a 10-3 campaign in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

Clemson did continue a run of top-15 finishes to 10 with the AP Poll on Tuesday (ranked No. 14).

Pittsburgh paced the ACC at No. 13, followed by Wake Forest (14) and NC State (19) within the league.

Final Coaches Poll

1 Georgia 14-1 1550 62 first votes

2 Alabama 13-2 1488

3 Michigan 12-2 1398

4 Cincinnati 13-1 1346

5 Ohio State 11-2 1279

6 Baylor 12-2 1275

7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1197

8 Michigan State 11-2 1066

9 Notre Dame 11-2 1028

10 Oklahoma 11-2 994

11 Mississippi 10-3 909

12 Utah 10-4 877

13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742

14 Wake Forest 11-3 609

15 Kentucky 10-3 592

16 Clemson 10-3 528

17 Houston 12-2 510

18 UL Lafayette 13-1 502

19 NC State 9-3 453

20 Arkansas 9-4 354

21 Oregon 10-4 336

22 Brigham Young 10-3 284

23 Iowa 10-4 276

24 Utah State 11-3 142

25 Texas A&M 8-4 133

Dropped out: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio.

Others rec. votes: San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.