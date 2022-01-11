Clemson moves up but falls short of top-15 finish in Coaches Poll
by - 2022 Jan 11, Tue 13:18
Clemson did improve six spots in the ranking but fell short of the top-15 benchmark.
Clemson did improve six spots in the ranking but fell short of the top-15 benchmark.

Clemson finished just outside of the top-15 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Moving up six spots, a No. 16 finish broke a nine-year run inside the top-15 for Clemson. Only Alabama had a longer active run of top-15 finishes (14 now).

The Tigers won six games in a row this season to notch double-digit victories for an 11th-consecutive campaign, capping a 10-3 campaign in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

Clemson did continue a run of top-15 finishes to 10 with the AP Poll on Tuesday (ranked No. 14).

Pittsburgh paced the ACC at No. 13, followed by Wake Forest (14) and NC State (19) within the league.

Final Coaches Poll

1 Georgia 14-1 1550 62 first votes

2 Alabama 13-2 1488

3 Michigan 12-2 1398

4 Cincinnati 13-1 1346

5 Ohio State 11-2 1279

6 Baylor 12-2 1275

7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1197

8 Michigan State 11-2 1066

9 Notre Dame 11-2 1028

10 Oklahoma 11-2 994

11 Mississippi 10-3 909

12 Utah 10-4 877

13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742

14 Wake Forest 11-3 609

15 Kentucky 10-3 592

16 Clemson 10-3 528

17 Houston 12-2 510

18 UL Lafayette 13-1 502

19 NC State 9-3 453

20 Arkansas 9-4 354

21 Oregon 10-4 336

22 Brigham Young 10-3 284

23 Iowa 10-4 276

24 Utah State 11-3 142

25 Texas A&M 8-4 133

Dropped out: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio.

Others rec. votes: San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Clemson winning national championship next season
Vegas odds on Clemson winning national championship next season
Clemson moves up but falls short of top-15 finish in Coaches Poll
Clemson moves up but falls short of top-15 finish in Coaches Poll
Tigers look to build on momentum at Notre Dame
Tigers look to build on momentum at Notre Dame
Clemson's 2021 season by the numbers: Stingy Tigers defense leads the way
Clemson's 2021 season by the numbers: Stingy Tigers defense leads the way
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest