|
Clemson moves up but falls short of top-15 finish in Coaches Poll
|2022 Jan 11, Tue 13:18-
Clemson finished just outside of the top-15 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Moving up six spots, a No. 16 finish broke a nine-year run inside the top-15 for Clemson. Only Alabama had a longer active run of top-15 finishes (14 now).
The Tigers won six games in a row this season to notch double-digit victories for an 11th-consecutive campaign, capping a 10-3 campaign in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.
Clemson did continue a run of top-15 finishes to 10 with the AP Poll on Tuesday (ranked No. 14).
Pittsburgh paced the ACC at No. 13, followed by Wake Forest (14) and NC State (19) within the league.
Final Coaches Poll
1 Georgia 14-1 1550 62 first votes
2 Alabama 13-2 1488
3 Michigan 12-2 1398
4 Cincinnati 13-1 1346
5 Ohio State 11-2 1279
6 Baylor 12-2 1275
7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1197
8 Michigan State 11-2 1066
9 Notre Dame 11-2 1028
10 Oklahoma 11-2 994
11 Mississippi 10-3 909
12 Utah 10-4 877
13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742
14 Wake Forest 11-3 609
15 Kentucky 10-3 592
16 Clemson 10-3 528
17 Houston 12-2 510
18 UL Lafayette 13-1 502
19 NC State 9-3 453
20 Arkansas 9-4 354
21 Oregon 10-4 336
22 Brigham Young 10-3 284
23 Iowa 10-4 276
24 Utah State 11-3 142
25 Texas A&M 8-4 133
Dropped out: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio.
Others rec. votes: San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.