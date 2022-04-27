Clemson moves into top-5 of 247Sports post-spring poll
by - 2022 Apr 27, Wed 15:16
Clemson's QB competition is one to watch but there's confidence the Tigers will be back among the CFP contenders.
Clemson's QB competition is one to watch but there's confidence the Tigers will be back among the CFP contenders.

247Sports updated its early college football rankings and moved Clemson up a place into the top-5 after spring ball.

Clemson is No. 5 out of a top-5 headed by Alabama (5 first-place votes), then Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M.

"Clemson garners a top 5 ranking post-spring by one point over Pac-12 favorite Utah," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "Given what we saw from Clemson's defense over the past month, a unit returning a bevy of starters and girth at the line of scrimmage, the Tigers should be the ACC's team to beat. The bigger question lies at quarterback and whether D.J. Uiagalelei can hold on to his job against the likes of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik. The latter flashed during spring practice and is going to play this season. It remains to be seen if that's with first-team reps or in relief of the incumbent, however."

Notre Dame is No. 7, who Clemson will meet in South Bend, Indiana for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

Elsewhere in the ACC, NC State is No. 8, Wake Forest is No. 17 and Pitt is No. 18.

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Oklahoma is No. 10.

