Clemson Military Appreciation Gameday information

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson University will celebrate Military Appreciation Day, presented by BASF, on Saturday as football hosts UCONN at noon. The game is designated as a “Purple Out,” and fans are encouraged to wear purple instead of the customary orange.

Clemson has a number of activities planned throughout the week, culminating on gameday:

Bowman Field will have displays from the Army, Air Force and Marines, which include military ground vehicles, helicopters and interactive areas that can be enjoyed by all ages on Saturday.

During pregame, South Carolina families of Fallen Soldiers will be introduced on the field and join Tiger Band for the patriotic portion of their pregame show.

Special Forces Association will parachute an American Flag and the Clemson Flag.

In-game military recognitions will include:

Honorary captain: Stan Greenawalt; Football, 1969-1974 - Retired Captain (Navy)

Introduction of high-ranking military officials

Hero of the Game: ??William Lipscomb Kinard

Purple Heart Homes Spotlight: Maceon “Buddy” Donaldson

BASF will spotlight a Clemson Student Veteran: Nicholas Radar

All veterans and active-duty military members will be recognized from their seats at halftime. Tiger Band will play the Armed Forces Medley, and all veterans and active-duty military members are asked to stand to be recognized when their branch’s song is played.

A fallen soldier tribute will take place with the soldier cross and a 21-gun salute in the east end zone, concluding with the playing of “Taps.”

Clemson is proud to partner with Colosseum, 47 Brand and Operation Hat Trick in support of Military Appreciation Day merchandise and support of our Military.