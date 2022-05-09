Clemson makes Playoff tier of post-spring Sporting News rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is seen as one of the top-four teams in the country by Sporting News after the transfer portal deadline passed and spring football was put in the books.

The Tigers are No. 4 in the latest early rankings, trailing only Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

"Dabo Swinney kept the new coordinators in house with Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin," SN's Bill Bender said. "A slimmed-down DJ Uiagalelei surfaced in the spring, and he will have to hold off freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in an ongoing competition. (Kobe) Pace and Will Shipley should form a dynamic running game. The strength, however, will be a defense that features future first-round picks in Myles Murphy, Bryan Breese and Trenton Simpson."

Nov. 5 road opponent Notre Dame is No. 7, with Wake Forest (18) and NC State (19) in the top-20. In the Coastal Division, Pitt is No. 21.

Sporting News preseason top-10 (May 9)

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Michigan

7. Notre Dame

8. Utah

9. Oregon

10. Baylor