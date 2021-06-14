Clemson makes move in metric tied to winning national titles
by - Monday, June 14, 2021, 11:19 AM
Clemson is only going up in the rate of blue-chip recruits, but it has a gap to make up for the top trio.
Clemson is only going up in the rate of blue-chip recruits, but it has a gap to make up for the top trio.

Clemson's success over the last decade -- and particularly in the Playoff era -- has it in an elite group from a talent standpoint.

After coming in seventh last year, Dabo Swinney's group is up to fourth in 247Sports' Blue-Chip Ratio (67%), which judges the teams that can realistically challenge for a national title by top-rated recruits signed (50% ratio of blue-chip recruits signed and up).

The top-three remained the same year-to-year with Alabama (84) getting a little separation from Georgia (80) and Ohio State (79). Southern Cal (53) rounds out a group of 16 contenders and Miami is the only other team from the ACC with a shot per the metric (55).

Alabama's last two national titles have come with an over 80% ratio, with 2019 LSU (64) and 2018 Clemson (61) in the 60% range with their crowns.

To judge how far Clemson has come in the ratio, the Tigers had a 52% rate of blue-chip recruits in the 2016 title season, which was the lowest figure for a champion in the last decade.

247Sports' Bud Elliott says the proposed 12-team Playoff might only strengthen the metric's success.

"It is obviously going to be easier for a sub-50 percent recruiter to get a shot at a title, such as Michigan State in 2015 or Washington in 2016, but tougher to actually win," Elliott said. "Non-BCR teams are 2-6 so far in Playoff games, including four losses by three or more scores. The only Playoff win by a non-BCR team over a BCR team was 2014, when Oregon beat FSU.

"But now Cinderella stories will likely have to win three games in a row against teams who are presumably above the BCR threshold. While I have stated that the BCR should not be used to pick games individually, common sense says it is difficult to pull off a three-game parlay against other playoff teams without a ton of Blue-Chip talent."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Big Upstate lineman commits to Tigers
Big Upstate lineman commits to Tigers
DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout candidates nationally for 2021
DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout candidates nationally for 2021
Former Tiger makes ESPN's 50 greatest receivers of last 50 years
Former Tiger makes ESPN's 50 greatest receivers of last 50 years
Clemson makes move in metric tied to winning national titles
Clemson makes move in metric tied to winning national titles
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest