Clemson linemen rated among top-10 players at their position

Two Clemson linemen have been rated among the top returners at their position by Pro Football Focus.

Going into his second year on campus, Bryan Bresee is listed as the nation's fifth-best interior defender.

"Bresee was the No. 1 recruit of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports, and he was as good as advertised when it came to rushing the quarterback," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "Bresee posted an 81.2 pass-rush grade and a 14.1% pass-rush win rate, both of which ranked sixth or better among Power Five interior defensive linemen. Once he gets to the side of a lineman, they are toast. Bresee's run defense was shaky, but he should have no problem improving there. Either way, you can count on the 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior defender getting after the quarterback in 2021."

Redshirt junior Jordan McFadden is ranked sixth-best among returning offensive tackles.

"McFadden dazzled as a rotational tackle in 2019 with an 88.3 PFF grade across 335 snaps and maintained that stellar play in 2020 as a full-time starter," Treash said. "His 83.5 PFF grade ranked 11th among all Power Five tackles. That led him to the fifth-highest PFF Wins Above Average (WAA) total among returning FBS tackles.

"However, McFadden faltered a bit against premier edge rushers — such as Miami's and Pittsburgh's — en route to sub-60.0 pass-blocking grade in both outings. Whether McFadden rises up this list or even holds a spot in the top 10 moving forward hinges on how he fares against physical top-tier competition in 2021."

First-year starter DJ Uiagalelei was ranked eighth out of the top-10 returning QBs earlier this year by PFF, with Justyn Ross ranked third among the wide receivers coming back.

Notably missing is Myles Murphy in the top-10 edge defenders list, who led college football in rush defense grade last season.