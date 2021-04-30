Breaking: Clemson lineman selected in NFL draft 2nd round

Former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman was selected with the 46th overall pick in the NFL draft second round by his hometown Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

Carman’s selection marks two years in a row a Tigers offensive lineman has been picked, after a drought going back to 2014 before the Raiders picked John Simpson last year.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told local media that Carman will compete at guard for them.

He joins former teammate Tee Higgins, who was also a Bengals second-round pick, as well as former Tigers defensive tackle DJ Reader.

Carman started each of his last 27 games with Clemson as the Tigers reached the Playoff each year and won the National Championship in 2018.

He was named a second-team All-American in 2020 and earned All-ACC honors each of the last two years.

Spotrac estimates a $7.5 million total rookie contract and a $2.8 million signing bonus for Carman.

Carman was a 5-star prospect out of Fairfield High School (Ohio).

-Became the 67th player to have played for Head Coach Dabo Swinney to be drafted into the NFL, including the 10th second-round pick of Swinney’s tenure.

-Became Clemson’s highest-selected offensive lineman since the Detroit Lions selected G Dave Thompson with the No. 30 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft.

-Gave Clemson back-to-back drafts with at least one offensive lineman selected for the first time since 2007-08.

-Became the first No. 46 overall pick in school history.

-Marked the second straight season that the Bengals have used a second-round pick on a player from Clemson, joining their selection of wide receiver Tee Higgins with the No. 33 overall pick a year ago. The 2021 NFL Draft is actually the second straight draft that the Bengals have selected an LSU Tiger in the first round (Joe Burrow in 2020, Ja’Marr Chase in 2021) and a Clemson Tiger in the second round (Higgins in 2020, Carman in 2021).

-Marked the second straight year that Clemson has had an offensive player taken in the second round. Prior to Higgins’ selection in the second round last year, every Clemson second-round pick had come from the defensive side of the ball since the Seattle Seahawks selected WR Doug Thomas in 1991. Clemson’s previous 17 second-round picks prior to Higgins and Carman had been defensive players, including the previous eight who all played under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

-Became the Bengals’ fifth all-time selection from Clemson, joining TE Jim Riggs (1987), DT Donald Broomfield (1999), DT Brandon Thompson (2012) and Higgins (2020).

-Was selected by his hometown Bengals, marking the second straight draft in which a Clemson player has been selected by his home state team (Atlanta CB A.J. Terrell in 2020). Carman will now play home games in Cincinnati fewer than 25 miles from his high school in Fairfield, Ohio.

Clemson coach reaction

Dabo Swinney: “The Bengals are getting a first-round talent. Like Tee Higgins last year, Tee Higgins went in the second round, but he was a top-15 talent and I think you saw that in how he played. Tee Higgins was a ready-to-go guy right out of the gate with his best football still in front of him and he left early right after his junior year, and I would say the same exact thing about Jackson. We have had him here for two-and-a-half years and Jackson is a ‘day one’ guy. He is going to play day one; he is not a guy who is going to redshirt. He is ready to play and that is because you can’t find what he has. It is hard to find offensive linemen, first of all, but especially offensive linemen that are incredibly athletic, big, strong, and can play literally four positions — and more importantly has the knowledge to play four positions. He just gets it. He understands football. So wherever he went, his team was going to get a first-round talent. I think if he had been back, he would have been a top-15 pick. I think he is one of those guys that has a chance to play a long time, and if his body holds up, I think he’ll decide when football ends for him — he has got that type of upside to him. So I’m super excited about his future and excited for the team that gets him because I know how hard it is to find ready offensive linemen and that’s what you get with Jackson Carman. You get a guy that is ready to make you better the day he steps on the field.”

Offensive Line Coach Robbie Caldwell: “They are getting a class young man. He’s very smart, very intelligent. He’s talented in football, of course, but he can do anything — sing, cook, play musical instruments — which tells you a little bit about his intelligence. He’s very athletic, a big guy who can run and bend. He can play guard or tackle, and I think they’re going a have great locker room presence on top of a great player.”

