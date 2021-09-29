Clemson lineman named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

TigerNet Staff by

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Clemson's Matt Bockhorst as one of the 176 semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

Bockhorst, a Second Team All-ACC pick in 2020 who entered 2021 having played 1,352 career snaps over 40 games with 13 starts, maintains a 3.34 GPA in Financial Management.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

Clemson’s Christian Wilkins won the Campbell Trophy in 2018. Other past winners include Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Chad Pennington (Marshall), Tim Tebow (Florida), Sam Acho (Texas), Justin Herbert (Oregon) and last year’s recipient Brady White from Memphis. Other Clemson finalists Include:

T. James Bell, 1964

Steve Fuller, 1978

Kyle Young, 2001