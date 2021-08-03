Clemson lineman announces recent surgery for injury

Clemson redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tayquon Johnson announced Tuesday that he is sidelined with an injury heading into the start of camp this week.

"If you haven’t heard yet I had surgery last Friday for a torn peck (pectoral muscle)," Johnson said via Twitter. "As far as recovery time I’m not sure how long I will be out but looking forward to the road to recover. Thank you for your support and love."

Johnson was recruited as a four-star defensive lineman for the 2019 class but made the switch to the offensive line ahead of the 2020 season.

The Maryland native has played 93 career snaps over 14 games, including 86 snaps last season in 11 contests (as many as 30 in the win at Georgia Tech).

Clemson begins its fall camp practices on Friday.

