Clemson leads USA TODAY preseason All-America teams with six

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson led the way in USA TODAY preseason All-America selections on Wednesday.

Sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who earned ACC defensive rookie of the year honors last season, was named to the first team.

"Bresee has the potential to be seen as the best defender (and even the best overall player) in the FBS before his college career is done," USAT's Paul Myerberg said.

On the second team, Justyn Ross is slated to be among the nation's best in his return from injury, alongside tackle Jordan McFadden on offense.

On the defensive side, defensive end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner were among the picks.

Turner was named AFCA second-team All-America last season after leading Clemson with three interceptions over 12 games (11 starts).