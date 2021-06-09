Clemson leads four ACC teams in FOX Sports Top 25
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Uiagalelei showed what he can do against a quality team at Notre Dame last year (ACC photo).
Uiagalelei showed what he can do against a quality team at Notre Dame last year (ACC photo).

The consensus around the country has not been all that kind to the ACC preseason, but at least one national look is buying into the league.

FOX Sports' RJ Young has four ACC teams in his preseason top-25, with Clemson leading the way at No. 3 overall. Young also added an interesting observation on the Tigers' new QB.

"Clemson is the only program not named Oklahoma to win its league title for the past six consecutive years and has rented a room in the playoff for half a decade," Young said. "And DJ Uiagalelei is more physically talented than his predecessor."

Young's top-two is a bit unconventional from the norm, with Oklahoma in the top spot and Clemson-opener Georgia No. 2. Alabama is No. 4 and Ohio State rounds out the top-5.

Out of the ACC, Miami is No. 12 and UNC is No. 14, with Florida State making a surprise resurgence to No. 19.

Notably in-state, Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 10 preseason.

