Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson sends its top talents to The League.

247Sports studied 5-star prospect signings since 2008 and found that the Tigers have sent the most by percentage to NFL draft selections, at a 92.3 percent rate (min. 10 5-stars signed since 2008).

Alabama laps the field in the number of 5-star signings (41) and it also holds the highest percentage of first-round picks from that group (48.8), with Clemson not far behind (36.4). It is noted in the feature that the Tigers were a solitary selection from bumping that percentage up when Tee Higgins went with the 33rd pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Ohio State is third in 5-stars drafted by percentage (66.7), with Georgia next (65.6) and then Florida (60).

Florida is third behind Clemson in 5-star first-rounders (30%) and there's a gap to the next team (Ohio State, 19.1).

The Tigers are coming off their first NFL draft class with a No. 1 overall pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence. Jackson Carman was another 5-star selection in the second round this year.