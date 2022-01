Clemson leads ACC in players on NFL Playoff teams

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Every Atlantic Coast Conference football team is represented on at least one 2022 NFL Playoff roster. The NFL playoffs begin with six games over three days on “Super Wild Card Weekend,” Jan. 15-17. Six NFL games will be played with two on Saturday, Jan. 15, three on Sunday, Jan. 16 and one on Monday, Jan. 17.

A total of 114 former ACC players are on this year’s NFL playoff rosters, including 84 on active rosters. Clemson leads the way with 18 players represented on an NFL playoff roster, followed by Miami (12), Florida State (9), Pitt (9) and Wake Forest (9).

AFC

Tennessee

Harold Landry III, OLB, Boston College; Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State; Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville; Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State; Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (IR); Rashad Weaver, OLB, Pitt (IR); Jamal Carter, S, Miami (Practice)

Kansas City

Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson; Noah Gray, TE, Duke; Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State; Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State; Harrison Butker, K, Georgia Tech; Joe Thuney, OL, NC State; Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia; Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE, Pitt (Practice); Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson (Practice)

Buffalo

Matt Milano, LB, Boston College; Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College; Bobby Hart, OT, Florida State; Greg Rousseau, DE, Miami; Jon Feliciano, OG, Miami; Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami; Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina; Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina; Dan Jackson, CB, Pitt; Damar Hamlin, S, Pitt; Tremaine Edwards, LB, Virginia Tech; Boogie Basham, DE, Wake Forest; Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke (Practice); Tim Harris, CB, Virginia (Practice); Antonio Williams, RB, North Carolina (Practice)

Cincinnati

Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College; Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson; Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson; B.J. Hill, DT, NC State; Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State; Tyler Boyd, WR, Pitt; Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest; Auden Tate, WR, Florida State (Reserve); Colin Holba, LS, Louisville (Practice); Scotty Washington, TE, Wake Forest

Las Vegas

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson; Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson; John Simpson, OG, Clemson; Darren Waller, TE, Georgia Tech; Denzel Perryman, LB, Miami; AJ Cole, P, NC State; Divine Deablo, LB, Virginia Tech; Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech; Marquel Lee, LB, Wake Forest; Kyle Wilbur, LB, Wake Forest

New England

Shaq Mason, OL, Georgia Tech; Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State; Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest; Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech (Reserve); LaRoy Reynolds, LB, Virginia (Practice); Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville (Practice)

Pittsburgh

Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson; Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech; Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech; Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State (Reserve); Eric Ebron, TE, North Carolina (Reserve); Nate Gilliam, OG, Wake Forest (Practice)

NFC

Green Bay

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College; Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College; Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College; Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson; Lucas Patrick, OG, Duke; Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech; Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville; Jonathan Garvin, LB, Miami; Yosh Nijman, OT, Virginia Tech; Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia (Practice); R.J. McIntosh, DL, Miami

Tampa Bay

Bradley Pinion, P, Clemson; Ross Cockrell, CB, Duke; Dee Delaney, CB, Miami; Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt; Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina (Reserve); Jose Borregales, PK, Miami (Practice); Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse (Practice)

Dallas

Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson; Carlos Watkins, DE, Clemson; Maurice Canady, CB, Virginia; Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson (Reserve); Brent Urban, DE, Virginia (Reserve)

Los Angeles Rams

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., OL, Clemson; Cam Akers, RB, Florida State; Jalen Ramsey, S, Florida State; Aaron Donald, DL, Pitt; Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia; John Wolford, QB, Wake Forest; Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville (Reserve); Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville (Practice)

Arizona

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College; Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson; Breon Borders, CB, Duke; Victor Dimukeje, OLB, Duke; Rodney Hudson, OL, Florida State; James Conner, RB, Pitt; Andy Lee, P, Pitt; Chandler Jones, OLB, Syracuse; Justin Pugh, OL, Syracuse; Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest; DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Clemson (Reserve); Bashaud Breeland, CB, Clemson (Practice); Nate Brooks, CB, Miami (Practice); Danny Isidora, OL, Miami (Practice); Koda Martin, OL, Syracuse (Practice); Eric Smith, OT, Virginia (Practice)

San Francisco

Laken Tomlinson, OL, Duke; Travis Benjamin, WR, Miami; Kentavius Street, DL, NC State; Dontae Johnson, CB, NC State; K’Waun Williams, CB, Pitt; Chris Slayton, DT, Syracuse (Practice);

Philadelphia

K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson; Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State; Avonte Maddox, CB, Pitt; Anthony Harris, S, Virginia; Rodney McLeod, S, Virginia; Deon Cain, WR, Clemson (Practice); Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State (Practice)

Weekend schedule (via CBS Sports)

Saturday, Jan. 15

(5) Raiders at (4) Bengals: 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

(6) Patriots at (3) Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 16

(7) Eagles at (2) Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

(6) 49ers at (3) Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon)

(7) Steelers at (2) Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

(5) Cardinals at (4) Rams: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)