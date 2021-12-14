Clemson LB out for bowl game, other injury news

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout linebacker Baylon Spector will miss the bowl game with a hand injury according to Dabo Swinney during his Tuesday press conference.

Swinney shared that Spector had surgery today on his hand and will not have enough time to be ready for the bowl game.

He has 76 tackles with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception for the season.

In other injury news, Justyn Ross won't be available for the bowl game with his foot injury.

Swinney said that receiver Joseph Ngata has a chance to play against Iowa State, and E.J. Williams is back at practice and will be available.

Reserve receiver Troy Stellato is wearing a green jersey at practice and should be ready to roll for the bowl game.

Finally, Swinney shared there is no opt-outs on the team for postseason play.