Clemson LB enters transfer portal
|Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:19 AM- -
Clemson junior linebacker Kane Patterson has entered the transfer portal on Monday, TigerNet has confirmed.
Patterson had five tackles this season with a high of four stops against North Carolina State.
During his time at Clemson, he had 30 tackles including three tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception.
He was ranked the No. 138 overall player in the nation by 247 Sports coming out of high school.
