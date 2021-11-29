Clemson LB enters transfer portal

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson junior linebacker Kane Patterson has entered the transfer portal on Monday, TigerNet has confirmed.

Patterson had five tackles this season with a high of four stops against North Carolina State.

During his time at Clemson, he had 30 tackles including three tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception.

He was ranked the No. 138 overall player in the nation by 247 Sports coming out of high school.