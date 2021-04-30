Clemson largely paces ACC public schools in latest revenue report
by - Friday, April 30, 2021, 3:08 PM
After the pandemic affected attendance last season, Clemson hopes to see something more like this soon.
After the pandemic affected attendance last season, Clemson hopes to see something more like this soon.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch did a dive into the financials from ACC public schools for the 2019-20 fiscal year and Clemson leads the way in a number of categories.

According to the report, Clemson paced the conference in donations ($43.4M), ticket sales ($29.9M), football assistant pay ($8.7M) and football support staff pay ($7.2M).

Louisville topped the league in revenue ($140.9M) but trailed in donations ($30.4M) and tickets ($27.5M). Clemson brought in $129.9 million that year for second in the league.

Florida State led the conference in expenses for that cycle with $155.7 million to Louisville's $138.8 million and Clemson's $131.8 million. FSU ranked second in donations ($36.8M) and was the only school to come within $4 million of Clemson's support staff pay (FSU's being $3.6M).

Public schools are required to provide information on their financials via open records laws, while the seven private ACC schools do not fall under that requirement, such as Miami, Notre Dame and Boston College.

