Clemson lands six on ESPN's top-100 players list
by - Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:27 PM
Uiagalelei looks to move his way up the QB rankings this season, starting in ninth to ESPN preseason.

Clemson landed six Tigers in ESPN’s top-100 players in college football list on Monday.

That is led by sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at No. 11, who was also named with the first-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press Monday along with No. 39 on the list, returning junior wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Joining them in the top-50 is defensive end Myles Murphy (25) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (28). Uiagalelei currently ranks ninth out of the nation's QBs, including the opener-opponent in Georgia's JT Daniels at No. 24.

“Murphy made his presence knowns as a true freshman a year ago, earning freshman All-America honors with 51 tackles (including a team-high 12 for loss) and four sacks," said ESPN's writeup. "He also became the first Clemson true freshman under coach Dabo Swinney to record three forced fumbles in a season.”

“The expectation level is always high for Clemson quarterbacks, and it is no different for Uiagalelei, who steps in to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence. As a true freshman in 2020, Uiagalelei started two games while Lawrence was out. In 235 snaps over 10 games, Uiagalelei went 78-of-117 for 914 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.”

Making the top-60 were two more Tiger D-linemen in Tyler Davis (57) and Xavier Thomas (58).

Clemson’s six on the list ranks second only to Alabama (10) and is just ahead of Ohio State (5), Georgia (5) and Oklahoma (5).

ESPN only did a top-50 ranking last year and Trevor Lawrence (1) and Travis Etienne (7) were the lone Tigers to make it.

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
