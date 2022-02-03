Clemson jersey numbers for 2022 freshman class

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson signed 20 talented scholarship players (two five stars, eight four stars via 247Sports) and 11 walk-ons for their impressive 2022 recruiting class.

"As always, time will tell, but I do believe this group will be another special group and will help us be a great program on and off the field and help us continue to be consistent in everything we did," Swinney said on National Signing Day. "Every year, when we go recruit, we have specific needs, and there is a process, and there are lots of twists and turns as you go through the recruiting process, but we get the guys we are supposed to get. The objective is to add talent and depth to your roster. It's always critical to fill the specific needs that you have, and this class has been able to do that."

Several of the new freshman football players were in attendance at Dabo Swinney's recruiting wrap-up show on Wednesday night.

Here were the jersey numbers that they were wearing:

Griffin Batt 33

Clay Swinney 88 (in honor of his dad)

Brody Conn 40

Robert Gunn 38

Cade Klubnik 2

Sherrod Covil 12

Jaedyn Lukus 10

Toriano Pride 23

Adam Randall 8

Collin Sadler 50

Blake Miller 78

Trent Pearman 14

Jack Smith 89