Clemson has two players out with COVID
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 27, Mon 16:28
Williams has battled injuries in 2021
Williams has battled injuries in 2021

Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams missed Monday afternoon's bowl practice.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that Williams is in COVID protocol during his Tuesday press conference.

"He's in COVID protocol, unfortunately," Swinney said. "Just when I thought we were getting a break."

For the season, Williams had nine receptions for 66 yards.

"We’ve had two guys that are out from a COVID standpoint. "And then another one that’s a protocol guy. But outside of that, we’ve been in good shape."

A bright spot for the Clemson receiver group is that Joseph Ngata was seen Monday, dressed out and going through drills at practice.

