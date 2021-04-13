Clemson given third-best Playoff odds by ESPN rating

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

ESPN's Football Power Index has been a big believer in Clemson's Tigers preseason lately, but for the first time since 2017, Dabo Swinney's team is not starting as the preseason No. 1.

Reigning champ Alabama holds that honor in 2021, with top-5 projected units on offense (5) and defense (2), followed by Oklahoma (No. 1 offense; No. 15 defense) and then the ACC Tigers (No. 8 offense; No. 1 defense).

Iowa State and Ohio State round out the top-5, with opener-opponent Georgia rated No. 7 (No. 12 offense; No. 4 defense) and North Carolina the next-best out of the ACC (13).

Correlating with the FPI rank, Clemson is given the third-best odds at a Playoff spot ($; 65 percent) behind Alabama (76) and Oklahoma (73) and Ohio State has slightly better odds (45) than FPI's No. 4 team Iowa State (41).

The ACC is only given a two percent chance at repeating in sending two teams to the Playoff.

Miami (20) joins Clemson and UNC in the FPI top 25 (No. 14 offense; No. 32 defense).

The Tigers are set to renew the Palmetto State rivalry in Columbia this year and South Carolina is rated 68th, which is the second-worst in the SEC (Vandy behind them in 93rd). November home opponent UConn is rated the second-worst team in all of college football, as projected 54 points worse than Clemson on a neutral field.