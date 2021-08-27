Clemson-Georgia is the hottest ticket for 2021 season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The ACC/SEC rivalry clash between the Tigers and Bulldogs is almost here.

The Clemson-Georgia season opener on September 4 is the top-selling college football game of the season on StubHub, with more ticket sales than any other matchup.

“At StubHub, we’re seeing remarkable demand from fans who have been eagerly waiting for the start of college football season,” said Akshay Khanna, general manager of StubHub North America. “We’re encouraged that ticket sales for 2021 college football games are tracking with sales from 2019 ahead of the season.

The top 10 in-demand college football games on StubHub: Georgia vs. Clemson, followed by Auburn at Penn State, Alabama vs. Miami, Alabama at Texas A&M, LSU at Alabama, Washington at Michigan, Alabama at Florida, and Ole Mis at Alabama.