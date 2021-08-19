Clemson-Georgia host confirms indoor mask policy in place for game

Fans attending the Clemson-Georgia game on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium will need to have a mask to wear when going through the concourse and any indoor area before heading to outdoor seats, according to city and county mandates in the Charlotte area and Bank of America Stadium's own policy for the 2021 Carolina Panthers season.

Masks or face coverings are not currently required by those mandates or stadium policy for those with outside seating tickets at Bank of America Stadium, however.

“We’re very excited about the games (Appalachian State and ECU will also play in Charlotte that week) and we’ll be following Bank of America Stadium protocols,” Charlotte Sports Foundation director Danny Morrison told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday. “It’s going to be a great weekend and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The city and county mask policies will be in place for surrounding restaurants, bars and hotels as well that weekend.

Masks are not required at the moment for a three-day fan festival on Mint Street outside the stadium, an outdoor concert on Friday night in the area or ESPN's College GameDay broadcast at 9 a.m. on gameday at Romare Bearden Park, per the AJC article.

Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte resides, has reported 7,691 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks (693 per 100,000 residents).

Stadium fan policies in place for game

(From the Panthers site)

Health and Safety

Our stadium operations staff has worked diligently to provide a game-day experience that is both safe and enjoyable. While many game-day aspects will feel similar to fans' previous trips to Bank of America Stadium, we will continue to provide enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizer stations, cashless transactions and mobile ticketing for fans.

In accordance with the City of Charlotte indoor mask guidelines, all guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces.

We ask any fans that are feeling sick on game day to take precaution and stay home.

Mecklenburg County mask mandate terms