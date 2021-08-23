Clemson football scholarship breakdown for 2021 season
Darien Rencher doesn't count against the 85-limit, while Hunter Helms is set to go on scholarship soon.
Clemson's 2021 scholarship roster should be just about settled going into the season's start on Sept. 4 in Charlotte against No. 5 Georgia.

Original walk-ons put on scholarship for this season include Will Brown, Luke Price, Drew Swinney, Jack Maddox, Max May and Carson Donnelly.

Backup quarterback Hunter Helms is set to go on scholarship in January.

New for this year in the 85-scholarship calculus is seniors/graduates who have a waiver to play but do not count against the limit, which includes: punter Will Spiers, safety Nolan Turner, linebacker James Skalski, defensive end Justin Foster, defensive end Regan Upshaw, running back Darien Rencher and wide receiver Will Swinney.

Check out our updated scholarship breakdown in this link.

