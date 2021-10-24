Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds released

Clemson's days as a double-digit favorite aren't quite behind it.

The Tigers (4-3), coming off of a 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh, are a 10-point favorite in the opening Vegas odds for hosting Florida State (3-4) this weekend.

The Tigers fell out of both the AP and Coaches Polls for the first time since the Oct. 11, 2014 rankings after the weekend defeat.

Clemson and Florida State did not play last year after the Tigers had traveled to Tallahassee and the Seminoles' medical group could not agree with Clemson's to play under the ACC's COVID protocols that weekend.

Clemson won 45-14 the last time the two met, in the 2019 matchup in Death Valley.

FSU is coming in on a 3-game winning streak after downing Syracuse (33-30), UNC (35-25) and UMass (59-3).

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast Saturday on ESPN.