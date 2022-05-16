Clemson early Vegas game odds released

TigerNet Staff by

We're roughly three and a half months to kickoff between Clemson and Georgia Tech in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but at least one outlet has put some early odds on a selection of 2022 Tigers games.

FanDuel has Clemson as a three-touchdown favorite in that Labor Day opener against the Yellow Jackets (-20.5).

In the marquee non-conference game, Clemson is projected as a 3-point favorite at Notre Dame for the Nov. 5 clash.

That's not the only single-digit spread, as Miami is expected to keep things around a touchdown margin in Clemson's favor (-7.5).

Clemson is a 10-point favorite in critical divisional games with NC State in Death Valley and at Wake Forest.

Rounding out the early lines, Clemson is a 17.5-point favorite over South Carolina.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers covered the final line in five of the last six games of the 2021 campaign after not doing so in the first six games of the season versus FBS oppponents.