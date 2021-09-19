Clemson drops three spots in AP poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson saw a major drop in the newest Associated Press top 25.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers fell to No. 9 from No. 6 after struggling in a 14-8 home win over Georgia Tech, who Clemson was a four-touchdown favorite over.

Alabama tops the poll (59 first votes), followed by Georgia (3), Oregon, Oklahoma and Iowa.

Penn State is the new No. 6, then Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Clemson and Ohio State in the top-10.

AP Poll - 9/19

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Alabama (3-0) 1 SEC 1,547 (59)

2 Georgia (3-0) 2 SEC 1,491 (3)

3 Oregon (3-0) 4 Pac-12 1,385

4 Oklahoma (3-0) 3 Big 12 1,302

5 Iowa (3-0) 5 Big Ten 1,298

6 Penn State (3-0) 10 Big Ten 1,197

7 Texas A&M (3-0) 7 SEC 1,158

8 Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,145

9 Clemson (2-1) 6 ACC 1,074

10 Ohio State (2-1) 9 Big Ten 976

11 Florida (2-1) 11 SEC 930

12 Notre Dame (3-0) 12 IA Independents 874

13 Ole Miss (3-0) 17 SEC 717

14 Iowa State (2-1) 14 Big 12 664

15 Brigham Young (3-0) 23 IA Independents 603

16 Arkansas (3-0) 20 SEC 537

17 Coastal Carolina (3-0) 16 Sun Belt 526

18 Wisconsin (1-1) 18 Big Ten 513

19 Michigan (3-0) 25 Big Ten 456

20 Michigan State(3-0) Big Ten 389

21 North Carolina (2-1) 21 ACC 306

22 Fresno State (3-1) Mountain West 201

23 Auburn (2-1) 22 SEC 166

24 UCLA (2-1) 13 Pac-12 142

25 Kansas State (3-0) Big 12 127

Others receiving votes:

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1