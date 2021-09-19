|
Clemson drops three spots in AP poll
|Sunday, September 19, 2021, 2:14 PM-
Clemson saw a major drop in the newest Associated Press top 25.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers fell to No. 9 from No. 6 after struggling in a 14-8 home win over Georgia Tech, who Clemson was a four-touchdown favorite over.
Alabama tops the poll (59 first votes), followed by Georgia (3), Oregon, Oklahoma and Iowa.
Penn State is the new No. 6, then Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Clemson and Ohio State in the top-10.
AP Poll - 9/19
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 Alabama (3-0) 1 SEC 1,547 (59)
2 Georgia (3-0) 2 SEC 1,491 (3)
3 Oregon (3-0) 4 Pac-12 1,385
4 Oklahoma (3-0) 3 Big 12 1,302
5 Iowa (3-0) 5 Big Ten 1,298
6 Penn State (3-0) 10 Big Ten 1,197
7 Texas A&M (3-0) 7 SEC 1,158
8 Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,145
9 Clemson (2-1) 6 ACC 1,074
10 Ohio State (2-1) 9 Big Ten 976
11 Florida (2-1) 11 SEC 930
12 Notre Dame (3-0) 12 IA Independents 874
13 Ole Miss (3-0) 17 SEC 717
14 Iowa State (2-1) 14 Big 12 664
15 Brigham Young (3-0) 23 IA Independents 603
16 Arkansas (3-0) 20 SEC 537
17 Coastal Carolina (3-0) 16 Sun Belt 526
18 Wisconsin (1-1) 18 Big Ten 513
19 Michigan (3-0) 25 Big Ten 456
20 Michigan State(3-0) Big Ten 389
21 North Carolina (2-1) 21 ACC 306
22 Fresno State (3-1) Mountain West 201
23 Auburn (2-1) 22 SEC 166
24 UCLA (2-1) 13 Pac-12 142
25 Kansas State (3-0) Big 12 127
Others receiving votes:
TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1