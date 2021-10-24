Clemson drops out of all rankings for first time since 2014
by - 2021 Oct 24, Sun 14:12
This isn't where Dabo Swinney's Tigers usually find themselves approaching the final month of the regular season.
It's been quite a while since the Clemson football program has been in this position when it comes to national rankings.

As the headline states, the Tigers fell out of its lone national ranking -- and it's been since the Oct. 11, 2014 polls that Clemson hasn't had a top-25 ranking in either of the traditional outlets (AP and Coaches).

The Tigers had moved back up to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll last week -- still unranked by the Associated Press -- going into the 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh this weekend. Clemson was the lone team to drop out of the Coaches rankings this week, now sitting at 4-3 overall (3-2 ACC) going into a home date with Florida State Saturday (3-4, 2-2). Clemson did not receive a vote in either poll this week.

The highest-ranked ACC team in the Coaches Poll is No. 13 Wake Forest, which travels to Clemson on Nov. 20. The highest-ranked AP ACC team is also the Demon Deacons also at No. 13, with Pitt up to No. 19 and No. 17 respectively in those rankings.

NC State did drop out of the AP poll after getting upset at Miami Saturday.

ESPN's FPI gives Wake Forest the best shot at winning the Atlantic (43.6%), followed by NC State (39.6) and Clemson (15.3). Pitt is an unquestioned Coastal favorite (89.4) and therefore the overall conference projection (60.8).

