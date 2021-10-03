Clemson drops in latest Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

A wild weekend in college football brought some sweeping changes across the college football rankings, including with Clemson's place.

The Tigers dropped 12 spots last week after the double OT loss at NC State -- and fell two more to No. 21 this week after the 19-13 home win over BC.

In all, eight ranked teams lost -- split evenly between losses to ranked and unranked foes. Clemson was one of five ranked teams to edge out an opponent by one score.

Alabama lost a lone first-place vote, holding 63 of 65 over Georgia, with Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma rounding out the top-5.

Wake Forest paces the ACC at No. 20, with NC State No. 22.

Coaches Poll - 10/3

Rnk Team Record 1st votes

1 Alabama 5-0 1623 63

2 Georgia 5-0 1562 2

3 Iowa 5-0 1429

4 Penn State 5-0 1397

5 Oklahoma 5-0 1380

6 Cincinnati 4-0 1358

7 Ohio State 4-1 1172

8 Michigan 5-0 1125

9 Oregon 4-1 1000

10 Brigham Young 5-0 968

11 Michigan State 5-0 911

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 798

13 Notre Dame 4-1 777

14 Kentucky 5-0 758

15 Coastal Carolina 5-0 699

16 Arkansas 4-1 652

17 Mississippi 3-1 629

18 Florida 3-2 464

19 Auburn 4-1 463

20 Wake Forest 5-0 441

21 Clemson 3-2 288

22 NC State 4-1 257

23 Texas 4-1 256

24 Southern Methodist 5-0 142

25 Arizona State 4-1 141

Dropped out: No. 13 Texas A&M; No. 20 UCLA; No. 21 Fresno State; No. 24 Baylor.

Others rec. votes: Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.