Breaking: Clemson DL makes decision on his future

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One more time in Tiger Town for a talented defender.

Clemson redshirt junior defensive lineman KJ Henry announced Monday that he is returning to school for the 2022 season.

"Look at God. That boy's favor ain't far!!!

"I made the decision to come to this great university four years ago and have been through so much more than I had ever imagined for myself," Henry posted on social media. "Getting my bachelor's and master's in four years, winning a natty, and just laughing so much with these guys I call teammates, all while making my family proud, is all a young man could ask for.

"But I can't start thanking everybody and saying my goodbyes, because we got more memories to make. The adversity this team endured this year was never something we wanted, but what God knew we needed. The response and the fight of my guys this past season is what made it even easier to make this decision, because I know EXACTLY who I'm coming back to."

He had 22 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this past season.

In the Cheez-It Bowl win against Iowa State, he had three tackles and a sack.

Fired up to have you back! Excited to see you take another step this next season! Clemson’s Defense will always be about the Players and you are going to be a huge part of the #1 DL in the country next season! https://t.co/556O30cxEj — Wesley Goodwin (@WesleyGoodwin) January 3, 2022