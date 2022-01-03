BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson DL makes decision on his future
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jan 3, Mon 13:52
KJ Henry is all-in for another year at Clemson
KJ Henry is all-in for another year at Clemson

One more time in Tiger Town for a talented defender.

Clemson redshirt junior defensive lineman KJ Henry announced Monday that he is returning to school for the 2022 season.

"Look at God. That boy's favor ain't far!!!

"I made the decision to come to this great university four years ago and have been through so much more than I had ever imagined for myself," Henry posted on social media. "Getting my bachelor's and master's in four years, winning a natty, and just laughing so much with these guys I call teammates, all while making my family proud, is all a young man could ask for.

"But I can't start thanking everybody and saying my goodbyes, because we got more memories to make. The adversity this team endured this year was never something we wanted, but what God knew we needed. The response and the fight of my guys this past season is what made it even easier to make this decision, because I know EXACTLY who I'm coming back to."

He had 22 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this past season.

In the Cheez-It Bowl win against Iowa State, he had three tackles and a sack.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
Clemson DL makes decision on his future
Clemson DL makes decision on his future
Clemson men's basketball returns to action hosting Virginia
Clemson men's basketball returns to action hosting Virginia
Clemson ranked No. 10 in 247Sports future college football ranking
Clemson ranked No. 10 in 247Sports future college football ranking
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest