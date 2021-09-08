Clemson, DHEC to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on game days

CU Athletic Communications by

DHEC and Clemson University are partnering to offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on football game days beginning four hours before kick at Littlejohn Coliseum. Those interested can enter Littlejohn Coliseum near the TigerTown Tailgate on the southeast corner, beginning Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. Masks are encouraged when attending Clemson football games and required inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

The details for the clinic for the first two games on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 are as follows:

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Southeast Corner (Corner of Avenue of Champions and Centennial Blvd.)

When: Sept. 11, 2021: 1-5 p.m.; Sept. 18, 2021: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The clinic offers both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines. For Pfizer shots that require a second dose, fans will be able to attend the clinic at later games, with details to be announced.

The University strongly encourages anyone who wants and is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so. Vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts. For more information on additional vaccination opportunities at Clemson University, please visit: https://www.clemson.edu/covid-19/medical-guidance/vaccine-information.html