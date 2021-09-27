Clemson depth chart for BC released

Clemson's depth chart for the Boston College game shows some transition on both sides of the ball.

The depth chart largely reflects the action Saturday at NC State. On offense, sophomore Paul Tchio is listed as the starter at left guard over freshman Marcus Tate after making his first career start, Davis Allen is the sole starter at tight end, Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross hold down starting receiver roles and EJ Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. are sharing the other receiver role.

After Will Shipley's injury, Kobe Pace is the starter at running back with freshman Phil Mafah as the backup, who has yet to play this season, and Darien Rencher and Michel Dukes sharing third-string. The plan originally was for Mafah to redshirt, but the coaches have raved about his potential impact, which -- down Shipley and Lyn-J Dixon -- is being called on now.

With the injuries on the defensive side, redshirt freshman Tré Williams is starting in place of Bryan Bresee (torn ACL/out for season) and Ruke Orhorhoro in place of Tyler Davis again after the start Saturday. After missing time Saturday, James Skalski (shoulder) is again expected to start in the middle of the Clemson defense.

See how the teams compare below: