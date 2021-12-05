Breaking: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables headed to Oklahoma

Brent Venables’ award-winning run as Clemson’s defensive coordinator has come to a close.

TigerNet’s David Hood has confirmed with a source very close to the situation that Brent Venables will become the new head football coach at Oklahoma, returning to where he coached as an assistant from 1999-2011.

Hood was at the Anderson airport and spoke to a few members of the family and watched Venables board the plane with his family and the Oklahoma University President and Oklahoma AD.

The Broyles Award winner has put together an almost-unparalleled level of success while commanding Clemson’s defense since 2012.

In only his third season, he coordinated a 2014 Clemson group that led the nation in total defense (260.8), pass efficiency defense (98.3), first downs allowed (185), third-down conversion percentage defense (27.4) and tackles for loss (131).

The Tigers ranked in the top-10 in total defense each season from 2014-18, a span that included two national titles.

For the 2021 campaign, Clemson's defense is a unanimous top-4-rated group by efficiency with advanced metrics and ranks second nationally in scoring defense.

Known for its aggressive nature under Venables, Clemson tallied at least 40 sacks each season since 2014, as the only team in the nation to do so.

Clemson has rewarded Venables well financially for the efforts, bumping his pay to $2.5 million annually this summer.

Venables was able to coach both of his sons while with the Tigers, with Jake Venables recently announcing the end of his career and Tyler Venables being still a sophomore.

