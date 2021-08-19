Clemson defender ranked in ESPN top-10 NFL draft prospects

TigerNet Staff by

The ceiling is high for junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. as he moves into a bigger role this season.

ESPN's Todd McShay ranked Booth the No. 8 overall prospect for the 2022 NFL draft ($) on Thursday.

"Booth excels in press coverage and does a nice job of turning to locate the ball when running with a receiver," McShay said. "His balance and quick feet are plus traits, and he has a smooth pedal off the line of scrimmage. But while his recognition skills are solid in zone looks, I think he overreacts to receivers' initial moves at times in man coverage. Booth had a pair of interceptions in 2020 and returned a fumble for a TD."

Booth is the lone Tiger on the ESPN top-50 list, which is topped by Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler.

Pro Football Focus has the former 5-star prospect as the No. 4 draft prospect out of the ACC this year, with Justyn Ross the next on that list and Tyler Davis (7) and Xavier Thomas (10) also there.

McShay also has Clemson transfer and now LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. at No. 45 on his list.