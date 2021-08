Clemson DE gets engaged to girlfriend at Disney World

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'The most magical place on earth' indeed for one young couple.

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had an eventful weekend as he proposed to his girlfriend Amber Baker at Disney World.

She said YES!

Congratulations to the young couple on their engagement from everyone at TigerNet.com.

Look for 'XT' to have a big 2021 season for the Tigers.