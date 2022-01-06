Clemson DB named to AP All-Bowl team
Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich was named to the Associated Press' All-Bowl team on Thursday.

Goodrich earned Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors in the 20-13 win over Iowa State with a pick-six and a game-ending forced fumble among his key plays.

Goodrich earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-America honors this season, posting 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick also was honored on the All-Bowl team after picking off two passes and tallying five tackles for MVP honors against Michigan in the Playoff.

