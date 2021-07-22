Clemson DB involved in a car wreck
The incident happened around 3pm on Wednesday
Clemson had to block off an area of Highway 123 and US-93 to work a wreck that had two injuries on Wednesday.

The serious wreck happened around 3 p.m. involving a Dodger Charger traveling south that collided in the rear with a USPS truck near Frontage road.

Two vehicles traveling northbound tried to avoid hitting the mail truck and ended up crashing into each other.

"We are aware of a vehicle accident involving one of our student-athletes, Fred Davis," a Clemson spokesman said. "We are still gathering information, but he reported that he did not sustain any injuries."

Davis is a sophomore cornerback that had 13 tackles and two pass breakups in 11 games last season.

Clemson police confirmed that the injured drivers were sent to the hospital after receiving medical aid on the scene.

Officials said that speed was a factor in the crash.

3:30 p.m. update: The Clemson police are conducting an on-going investigation but no charges or citations have been issued according to Upstate Today's Riley Morningstar.

