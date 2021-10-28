Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft

TigerNet Staff by

Could Andrew Booth be the next piece of a Bill Belichick defense? One mock draft thinks so.

Yahoo Sports' latest NFL mock draft has the New England Patriots selecting Booth 11th overall next April in Las Vegas.

"The Patriots haven’t picked this high since 2008, when they selected Jerod Mayo, now their linebackers coach," Yahoo's Eric Edholm writes. "Here we have them addressing a need on that side of the ball, with J.C. Jackson set for free agency and depth issues mounting following the trade of Stephon Gilmore.

"Opponents haven’t shied away from going after Booth this season, and he had some struggles against North Carolina State, but he’s a willing (albeit occasionally sloppy) tackler, an intense competitor and a gifted athlete with natural coverage skills. Booth has Pro Bowl potential."

Booth is tied for fifth on the team in tackles (30), with two for loss and a pass breakup recorded as well.

Showing the wide variety of opinions at this stage, ESPN did not have Booth in its latest draft prospect rankings ($) and Mel Kiper Jr. had Booth as the seventh-best cornerback in the draft.

In that same ESPN ranking, Justyn Ross was listed as the 10th-best receiver prospect.